Sealy Pettavino’s third-grade students at North Live Oak Elementary showed their growing understanding of mathematics by completing multiplication posters.
Mrs. Pettavino has been doing this project for several years, and the kids love it. This year, some students proved their grasp of the material by calculating multiplication problems using ice cream cones, cupcakes, dog spots, and Fortnite characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.