WATSON -- If you ever went to North Live Oak Elementary, chances are you came across Sonia Bueche.
The late secretary always had a smile that greeted people when they passed through the doors to school, and it was said she had an “infectious laugh” that made everyone around her feel welcome.
As the school grieves the loss of its “ray of sunshine,” it has decided to make a permanent display in her honor.
North Live Oak Elementary has dedicated a section of its library to the memory of Bueche, who served as the school’s secretary for more than a dozen years before passing away on Feb. 19 at the age of 53.
The books housed in this permanent section will be donated by staff, students, past and present family members of North Live Oak Elementary, and the Live Oak community, Principal Michell Stone said. Each book will receive a custom-inked stamp created in honor of Bueche, who also spent time as secretary at Live Oak Junior High.
The school shared its mission to honor Bueche in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. It quickly went viral, garnering more than 100 shares and 200 engagements as well as many heartfelt comments.
One user described Bueche as “so sweet and kind. She always had a smile and kind word for me when I was there.” Another called her “a beautiful lady who gave of herself with so much love.”
Another user kept her comment simple, writing “she was the best” who “loved each and every child.”
“Mrs. Sonia loved our school, our staff and its students,” the school’s Facebook post said. “The compassion she showed our students, her smile that greeted everyone that walked through the doors and her infectious laugh will remain in our hearts and memories forever!
“Our school would like to send a heartfelt thank you to our community who is sharing in our grief.”
The public is invited to donate books to the special section, Stone said, by dropping them off at the office or sending them to school with children. The school is accepting children’s books as well as books that pertain to Bueche’s varied interests, such as animals, the beach, and how to bake king cakes.
“She was special, and she made deep relationships with everyone she came across,” Stone said. “She just had a genuine love for people.”
In her obituary, Bueche was described as “a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.” She was survived by her husband, three children, two grandchildren, her mother, and three siblings as well as “a wealth of family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.