North Live Oak Elementary and librarian Jessica Walock recently honored the top readers of the 2018-19 school year.
Emerson Dorhauer, a fourth-grader, was the top reader in his grade and the school after accumulating 451.4 Accelerated Reading (AR) points this school year.
Brayden Rhodes, a third-grader, was the top reader in his grade after accumulating 113.6 AR points this school year.
Evelyn Simmers, a second-grader, was the top reader in her grade after accumulating 114.8 AR points this school year.
Carson Thomas, a first-grader, was the top reader in his grade after accumulating 86.6 AR points this school year.
Easton Walock, a kindergartener, was the top reader in his grade after reading 529 books this school year.
