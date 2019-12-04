Mrs. Karen Parrino's kindergarten class at North Live Oak Elementary concluded its two-week study of the Pilgrims, Native Americans, and the first Thanksgiving with a feast of their own.
Students held a Thanksgiving celebration in class just before leaving for the week-long break.
The students decorated Native American vests and headbands and celebrated with turkey, cornbread dressing, and the trimmings. They invited Ms. Angela Lemoine’s kindergarten class to enjoy their bounty with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.