This year, North Live Oak Elementary received an Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) grant that gave students an introduction to the arts.
Sarah Starkey, an artist with the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, visited students Sealy Pettavino's third-grade class, which completed five lessons covering an array of topics. The children learned about the color wheel, negative and positive space, the history of pop art, and mosaics.
The students learned so much and were very excited to have this opportunity.
