North Live Oak Elementary third-graders in Elise Kidd’s science classes recently explored the animal kingdom.
For the project, NLOE students were each assigned a different animal to research. They then had to write a three-paragraph essay about their animal and create a diorama of their animal in its natural habitat.
Some of the animals students learned about were the poison dart frog, the red panda, and a wolverine, among other creatures.
