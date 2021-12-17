Northshore College Enhancement Foundation announces three new scholarships

Since 2016, the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation has provided scholarships in support of students attending Northshore Technical Community College.
The foundation is pleased to announce that the generosity of donors has created three new endowed scholarship funds for current and prospective students.
The application period is now open for scholarships that will be awarded in Spring 2022. The application can be found on the college website, https://www.northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/ntcc-scholarships.
“The mission of Northshore Technical Community College is centered on academic achievement and workforce readiness,” said NTCC Chancellor William Wainwright, PhD. “Endowed scholarships provide rich opportunities for students to succeed and donors to invest in building pathways to prosperity for our graduates.
“We are deeply grateful to our donors for their continued investment in our collective future.”
The foundation’s newest scholarship was established in memory of the late Jimmy Ryan, IV, a self-taught electrical contractor. Ryan’s family and friends remember him as a loving father and an avid outdoorsman.
To be eligible for the Jimmy Ryan, IV, Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Electrician, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in Electrician with a minimum GPA of 2.5.
The Weeks Marine Endowed Scholarship for First Generation Students was established by the employees and leadership of Weeks Marine, Inc. Eligible students are Louisiana residents who are the first in their family to attend college. The student may be enrolled in any NTCC program although special consideration is given for Maritime, Welding and Electrician Program students.
The family and friends of the late Joan King Smith established an endowed scholarship in Allied Health in her memory. Smith is remembered for her passion for taking care of others and she was often told that she would have been a wonderful nurse.
To be eligible for the Joan King Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours in an allied health program with a 3.0 GPA.
“Each spring, the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation board of directors invites the donors who make these scholarships possible to meet the recipients and their families at the Chancellor’s Sunrise Breakfast,” said Mary Slazer, Director of Institutional Advancement Services for NTCC.
“It’s a unique opportunity for donors to meet the individuals they are helping and hear their aspirations.”
The recipients of NTCC scholarships will be recognized at the Seventh Annual Chancellor’s Sunrise Breakfast at the Castine Center on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The celebratory event is open to the public and will feature a catered breakfast, keynote address from LA Commissioner of Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, and presentation of scholarships.
Please go to www.northshorecollege.edu/advancement/chancellors-breakfast for more information about the breakfast and to purchase tickets and sponsorships.
