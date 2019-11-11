DENHAM SPRINGS — One student went above and beyond to help those in need this holiday season.
Jamie-Lynn Daigre, a Pre-K student at Northside Elementary, collected the most canned food items during the school’s Holiday Food Drive for the St. Vincent de Paul Care Center this year.
Daigre collected more than 250 cans of food, while the school as a whole has collected more than 1,700 canned goods — enough to fill more than three barrels.
Goods collected from the food drive will be used to provide holiday meals for Livingston Parish residents in need this Thanksgiving and Christmas, said Paul Barnett, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Care Center.
Those wishing to donate can bring items to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 865 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs.
