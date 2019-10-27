Thanks to a group of elementary students, police officers now have some snacks for those long hours on the job.
Northside Elementary’s 4-H club recently collected grab-and-go snack items for local law enforcement as its September service project.
This year’s elected officers presented the collected items to School Resource Officer Edwards and School Resource Officer Bergeron to share with their colleagues at the Denham Springs Police Department.
This year’s 4-H Club officers are MaKennah Smitheart, president; Lilly Rayburn, vice president; Skylar Stokes, treasurer; Addye Poynor, secretary; Brooklyn Bossom, reporter; and Jaime Hogan, CRD.
