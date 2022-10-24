Thanks to the work of dozens of volunteers and a grant that supplied thousands of dollars, Northside Elementary students now have a new outdoor space to eat, complete assignments, or simply hang out.
Earlier this year, nearly 80 volunteers spent a Saturday beautifying the nearly 60-year-old school, a project highlighted by the transformation of the school’s empty concrete space into an outdoor courtyard.
The project was funded through a Home Depot Foundation grant, which provided $12,000 in materials, according to the school’s instructional coach Whittany Starns.
“Our kids deserve something nice to come to that is welcoming and inviting,” Starns said.
For more than 10 hours on Sept. 10, volunteers busied themselves giving the Denham Springs-area school a much-needed upgrade. Many Northside faculty and their families volunteered for the work day, but they were joined by many from outside the school family, including other administrators and superintendents.
In the courtyard, volunteers sawed, hammered, and nailed together wood that arrived in pallets, converting the long pieces into several benches, tables, and floral holders.
Along with work in the courtyard, other volunteers pressure-washed the school’s sign and re-mulched flower beds in the front of campus. They also added bricks around the crape myrtles and flower beds.
The school posted dozens of photos from the work day. In the post, officials thanked Home Depot for the “generous donation” and the many volunteers who “spent their day off building, planting, weeding, landscaping, spreading, pressure washing and more!”
“We can not thank you all enough for all of your hard work!” the post said. “The students absolutely love their new learning spaces!”
Since the volunteer day, the courtyard has become a popular place on campus, Starns said. Teachers instruct classes in a relaxed outdoor environment, and students are also able to enjoy breakfast and lunch at the many tables and benches.
“It’s a usable and functional space,” Starns said. “Before, there was nothing out here.”
Families caught a glimpse of the new courtyard during the school’s Panther STEAM Night on Sept. 29. The campus-wide event invited Northside students and their families to partake in a variety of activities aimed at increasing knowledge in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
But before the learning got underway, families enjoyed dinner from food stations that were arranged in the new courtyard.
“We just felt like how hard we work on the inside should be reflected on the outside,” Starns said. “We’re an incredible school, and we want to look like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.