Thanks to the work of dozens of volunteers and a grant that supplied thousands of dollars, Northside Elementary students now have a new outdoor space to eat, complete assignments, or simply hang out.

Earlier this year, nearly 80 volunteers spent a Saturday beautifying the nearly 60-year-old school, a project highlighted by the transformation of the school’s empty concrete space into an outdoor courtyard.

New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Pictured is the new courtyard space at Northside Elementary. To convert the empty concrete space, the school applied for and received a $12,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation for supplies.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Pictured is the previous empty space that was at Northside Elementary before nearly 80 volunteers converted the space into a new courtyard.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Volunteers work on a new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Volunteers work on a new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

A volunteer works on a piece for the new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

A volunteer works on a piece for the new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Volunteers work on a new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Volunteers work on a new courtyard at Northside Elementary in Denham Springs during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Volunteers beautify the front of Northside Elementary's campus during a work day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
New courtyard at Northside Elementary

Pictured is the new courtyard space at Northside Elementary. To convert the empty concrete space, the school applied for and received a $12,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation for supplies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.