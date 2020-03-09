DENHAM SPRINGS -- While most students use Saturdays as a break from school, Northside Elementary students were busy learning.
As part of the school’s “Super Saturday,” Northside Elementary students spent Saturday, Feb. 29, learning how to improve testing strategies and skills in ELA, math, science, social studies, engineering, and technology.
For four hours, students in grades 3-5 rotated to different classrooms and the school’s STEAM Lab for a variety of hands-on activities. They also got to engage in several STEM-related outdoor games as well as activities aboard the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ STEAM Express mobile classroom unit.
Whittany Starns, the school’s instructional coach, said “Super Saturday” was meant to offer students “a different way” of preparing for their upcoming LEAP tests. Instead of the traditional classroom setting, students could get up and move around, work in groups, and play games that promoted learning as much as fun.
“It’s very hands on,” Starns said. “The kids are up and moving, and they’re learning skills in a different way without even realizing it.”
