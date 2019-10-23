Students and their parents had one objective when Northside Elementary opened its doors for the school’s annual Family Night.
The mission: “Escape the School.”
That was the theme when Northside Elementary faculty, students, and families gathered for a night of fun-filled activities on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Northside held a literacy-themed escape room for parents and students to work together to find the secret codes to escape the school. Students worked by grade levels to solve literacy-based challenges in order to find the secret letters to crack the code.
After a fun evening, families were treated to dinner from Buddy’s BBQ, fresh hot rolls and cinnamon butter courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, and refreshing sweet tea and lemonade from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
Families also browsed the shelves of the Scholastic Book Fair and were able to purchase books to help build their child’s literacy skills at home.
Northside Elementary would like to thank its sponsors for their generous donations: Raising Cane’s and Texas Roadhouse.
