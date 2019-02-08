DENHAM SPRINGS -- Students and their families were taken through a series of activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math during Northside Elementary’s Family STEAM Night on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Throughout campus, teachers and faculty set up six different stations with projects for students, which covered topics such as coding, math problem-solving, arts and crafts, science, and more.

Most of the activities took place in the gym, where students created their own artwork and solved math problems through a series of games, including the popular “Math Fact Fever” dancing game and a Bingo-style problem-solving game.

In the courtyard, students tested the buoyancy of handmade aluminum foil boats by stacking as many as pennies in the boats as possible to see how many it would take to make the boats sink. They then marked down the results on a white board.

In the computer lab, students and their parents worked on coding while teachers made the rounds and offered helpful suggestions.

After going through the various stations and activities, families were treated to a free dinner courtesy of Buddy’s BBQ, Raising Cane’s and Coca-Cola.