Northwestern honors fall, summer graduates

Northwestern State University awarded 646 degrees to 636 graduates during Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.
NSU also awarded 428 degrees to 420 summer 2022 graduates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 10:55 am
Northwestern State University awarded 646 degrees to 636 graduates during Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.
NSU also awarded 428 degrees to 420 summer 2022 graduates.
Local fall graduates are listed by hometown as follows:
Denham Springs
Marquetta Vital, Master of Arts
Margaret Ellett, Master of Education
Livingston
Jennifer Draper, Master of Education
Maurepas
Ashlynn Picou, Bachelor of Arts
Walker
Matthew Fountain, Master of Arts in Teaching
Local summer graduates are listed by hometown as follows:
Denham Springs
Heather Boudreaux, Associate of General Studies
Courtney Lavigne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Livingston
Elizabeth Clark, Associate of General Studies
Patricia Gunter Master of Arts in Teaching
Springfield
Joseph Granier, Associate of General Studies
Walker
Brady Covington, Associate of General Studies
Sydney Lawson, Associate of General Studies
Rachael McCrory, Associate of General Studies
Ilea Watson, Associate of General Studies
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.