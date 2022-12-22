Northwestern honors fall, summer graduates

Northwestern State University awarded degrees to graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.

 Photo from Northwestern State University

Northwestern State University awarded 646 degrees to 636 graduates during Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.

NSU also awarded 428 degrees to 420 summer 2022 graduates.

