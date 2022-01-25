Northwestern State University in Natchitoches has announced its honor rolls for the Fall 2021 term.

Of the 1,439 students who made the president’s and dean’s lists, 10 are from Livingston Parish.

Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.

Livingston Parish students named to the president’s list include:

Denham Springs: Dayna Aucoin, Tyler Cotton

Holden: Britney Grant

Walker: Josie Dial, Abigail Whitam

Livingston Parish students named to the dean’s list include:

Denham Springs: Shelbi Lambert, Abitail Ramos, Sloane Sepeda

Maurepas: Ashlynn Picou

Walker: Jessie Cochran

