Northwestern State University awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12.
Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.
An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumni, Lela Mae Wilkes.
Livingston Parish graduates listed by hometown are as follows:
Denham Springs
Abigail Smith, Bachelor of Science
Holden
Britney Grant, Bachelor of Science
