Northwestern State University spring commencement 2022

Northwestern State University awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12, 2022.

 Photo by Northwestern State University

Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.

An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumni, Lela Mae Wilkes.

Livingston Parish graduates listed by hometown are as follows:

Denham Springs

Abigail Smith, Bachelor of Science

Holden

Britney Grant, Bachelor of Science

