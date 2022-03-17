A familiar face is gracing the front of the 2022 Louisiana Inspiration Guide.
In its annual catalog detailing all things Louisiana, the Office of Tourism teamed with Livingston Parish native and former “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, featuring the country singer on its cover.
In the guide, Hardy, who was named an official Louisiana ambassador last year, is pictured strumming a guitar on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Fontainebleau State Park.
Hardy has teamed with the Office of Tourism in the past, most memorably for the annual Parade of Roses. During the parade watched by millions across the country, Hardy performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Born on the Bayou” alongside The Hot 8 Brass Band in front of an award-winning float adorned with 34,000 roses.
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser called Hardy “an outstanding ambassador for Louisiana” and expressed gratitude for the working relationship.
“His love of Louisiana is evident in his music and in the passion he shows when speaking about our great state,” Nungesser said. “Working with Laine to share all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana has been hugely successful and very rewarding.”
Hardy was named a Louisiana ambassador during a ceremony in downtown Baton Rouge in May. In that role, Hardy is helping promote the Office of Tourism’s new advertising campaign as the industry tries to bounce back from the hit taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
Affectionately dubbed “The Bayou Boy” during his run on “American Idol,” Hard has maintained his Louisiana roots throughout his young career. Many of the songs on his debut album, “Here’s to Anyone,” are Louisiana-themed, such as “Ground I Grew Up on,” “Tiny Town,” and “The Other LA,” which Hardy co-wrote.
“I'm a down-home guy, from Southeast Louisiana,” Hardy said when his album was released. “I just want to show all my fans that I’m not going to stray away from who I am, and where I come from. I feel like we really did that with the album and I’m very proud of it.”
