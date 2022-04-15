Officials recognize Walker High softball team for saving dogs from fire during practice

The Walker High softball team is one of the top teams in the state.
But in the eyes of its local animal shelter, it’s No. 1.
City of Walker Animal Control recently recognized the Walker High softball team for its life-saving actions in late January, when players abruptly stopped practice to rescue six dogs that were trapped by a nearby house fire.
Players were presented with official certificates of recognition by Mayor Pro Tem Scarlett Major and Animal Control Director Mary Gray.
The rescue occurred Jan. 28, shortly after the team started practice. At one point, players and coaches noticed smoke coming from one of the homes near the team’s field on campus, though no one was certain of the seriousness at first.
“We’re starting defense and then all of a sudden, Kara Jones says, ‘Coach, I think those dogs are on fire,’” Coach Hali Westmoreland told The News earlier this year.
Noticing “a different type of bark” from the dogs who are used to their practices, the team eventually realized the situation was much worse than they initially thought. With no one inside the home, players took matters into their own hands, sprinting across the field and hoping a fence to reach the dogs, who were yelping inside their pen close to the growing fire.
Players eventually reached the pen, let the dogs out, and brought them a safe distance away while Westmoreland and a neighbor hosed down the 5-foot-high, 5-foot-wide fire.
Once things settled down, Westmoreland said her players wanted to make sure the dogs were taken to the vet and cared for.
Speaking to The News, Westmoreland lauded her players’ quick actions that prevented a tragedy, saying “they were on a mission” and that she “couldn’t have been more proud.”
“It was one of those things where you take a step back, and you realize that what we are doing is working,” she said. “They’re good humans, and at the end of the day, that’s more important than being a good softball player. We preach that, and (this situation) was proof of that. It goes to their parents, too. They’re just genuinely good people.”
