DENHAM SPRINGS -- Jimmy Purvis always loved to make people smile.
Whether he knew someone for years or only a few minutes, he wanted to brighten the day of anyone he encountered.
That goal never changed, in life and in death.
“His whole mission in life was to have everyone walk away from him smiling,” Carolyn Purvis said of her late husband. “He even said that, when he passed, he wanted everyone who walked up to his casket to walk away with a smile on their face.”
Carolyn shared this story and many others of her husband, who served as president of the PARDS Board of Directors until his passing in July, during a benefit golf tournament held recently in Purvis’ honor at The Pines at North Park.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon, approximately 88 golfers took part in the tournament that aimed to raise funds for the medical and funeral expenses for Purvis, who passed away on July 5 at the age of 54 following a six-month battle with cancer.
The idea for the tournament came three weeks earlier, PARDS Superintendent Gary Templeton said, even though these kind of events usually need “two or three months” to plan. But Templeton said his staff of nearly 40 didn't hesitate at all when he asked for their help, especially when it was for a man as instrumental in the parks system as anyone in recent memory.
“Everybody jumped on board,” Templeton said. “People took time to make phone calls, pick up raffle items, call in some favors. Everybody did a little something.”
Wearing a custom-made T-shirt that read, “I wear ivory and maroon for my husband,” Carolyn couldn’t stop talking about her “sarcastic, out-of-the-box, and larger-than-life” husband and the life they shared during 35 years of marriage.
“I never had a dull moment for 35 years, and not that many people can say that,” she said.
A lifelong resident of Denham Springs, Purvis first joined the PARDS team about 15 years ago and was elected chairman of the board a decade later. He never missed a monthly meeting and was available anytime someone needed his advice “day or night.”
“Jimmy was very civic-minded, and he would do anything that would better the community,” Carolyn said. “He wanted to know what was going on. He felt if he wasn’t there, he couldn’t fix it.”
Purvis’ background as a government clerk with the Federal Court System for 25 years made him a valuable asset, Templeton said. So, too, did his affinity for the parks.
Purvis visited the parks on almost “a daily basis,” Templeton said, meeting with the staff, checking out the facilities, and attending events. An avid fisherman, Purvis could often be found with his rod and tackle box at one of the park system’s ponds, though he’d often joke that everyone was catching fish but him.
“Jimmy was one of a kind,” Templeton said. “He always had a smile on his face and was always very positive, never at a loss for words. He was an inspiration to me and a lot of other people out there, too.
“Jimmy was always my go-to person, and he’ll be hard to replace.”
Templeton said Purvis had “a big hand” in PARDS’ acquisition of The Pines at North Park golf course in March, two months after he was diagnosed with cancer. Despite his declining health, Templeton said Purvis was “the one shaking hands and talking with board members” to get the purchase finalized.
“He was a big voice for PARDS taking over the golf course,” Templeton said. “Without him, I don’t know if it would’ve ever gotten done.”
Carolyn recalled trying to get her husband to slow down around the time of the purchase, especially as the cancer spread from his neck down to the rest of his body. But when Purvis set his mind to something, there was no talking him out of it.
“I begged him a few months ago when he started getting really sick to slow down, and he said, ‘Absolutely not,’” she recalled. “He said, ‘If I can get up and walk, there is no reason I can’t go and tend to my business.’ Until one month ago, he was still at every meeting and going to the parks. To him, there was no excuse.”
Though they made a lifetime of memories together, one of Carolyn’s favorites came during her husband’s funeral, which brought a smile to many people’s faces as they caught a glimpse of Purvis for the last time.
Carolyn said her husband was buried wearing his PARDS T-shirt, a pair of flip flops, and his well-known red-and-white fishing bobber earring that he’d often wear “to make people laugh.”
Purvis made many of those earrings over the years to give to others, and many people wore theirs during the funeral, which included arrangements of Purvis' tackle boxes, rods, nets, and other fishing gear.
“He didn't want anyone feeling sorry for him when he passed,” Carolyn said. “He wanted people to smile and laugh. That’s just the kind of person he was. He always put others before himself.”
