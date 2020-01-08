DENHAM SPRINGS -- The fair is coming back.
Tony Jarreau, owner of Jarreau Entertainment, recently announced the dates for the Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair, which is scheduled to run March 26-29 at South Park.
Located two miles south of I-12 at 7510 Vincent Road, the fair will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. There is no entry fee, and all entertainment is free.
There will be live music, carnival rides, food and drinks, and an Easter egg hunt on the final day.
Or, as Jarreau said on a Facebook post announcing the dates, it will be “fun for everyone.”
“We’ve added an extra night and new features, new rides, and new entertainment for the whole family to enjoy,” Jarreau wrote in the Facebook post.
The Denham Springs Fair will include all the regular carnival rides and food, as well as all-you-can-ride bracelets ($15 each on Family Night the first day of the fair, $25 each on the last three days of the fair).
Visitors will be treated to live music by the Chase Tyler Band on Friday, March 27, followed by Jam Cracker on Saturday, March 28. That same night, fair goers will be treated to a performance by Bayou Cirque, a troupe of performers from Louisiana who specialize in a variety of disciplines.
The fair is the brainchild of Jarreau and Greg Brooks, two friends who graduated from Walker High in 1994 before teaming up to put on the first Denham Springs Fair in 2016. The fair has attracted thousands in its first four years, bringing people from Livingston Parish and beyond.
For more information, including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Tony Jarreau on Facebook.
Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair
When: March 26-29
Where: South Park, located at 7510 Vincent Road
Times: 5-10 p.m. March 26-27; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29
