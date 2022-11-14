Thirty-three team members of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its subsidiary campuses in the Baton Rouge market, as well as FranU were honored at a reception held at the Renaissance Hotel on Nov. 3.
Each received the prestigious Franciscan Service Award in the year preceding the reception.
Lillian Tate, a nursing director at the regional medical center and a team member of over 25 years, was also recognized with the Mother Gertrude Leadership Award. The Mother Gertrude Leadership Award is presented annually to a team member who models visionary leadership, just and right relationships, and advocates for change and sustainability of the ministry while mentoring the next generation of leaders.
The Franciscan Service Award (FSA) is the highest form of recognition sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, the sisters that sponsor the institutions of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, including Our Lady of the Lake, its affiliated organizations, and FranU.
FSA recognition in the Baton Rouge region has been ongoing since 1992. Since then, nearly 550 Our Lady of the Lake and subsidiary team members were recognized as FSA recipients.
The Franciscan Service Award is a distinguished honor bestowed on select individuals who exhibit gifts and talents that truly reflect the meaning of the Franciscan Missionaries' core values and service standards.
“Throughout our market, Our Lady of the Lake is blessed with some amazing team members who embody the core values of our organization and inspire other team members to serve with compassion in living out our mission to serve those most in need,” Market President, Chuck Spicer said.
“We congratulate each of these team members for leading the way in providing the Spirit of Healing.”
The following team members were recognized as recipients of the Franciscan Service Award are:
Aaliyah Adams-Worley, Assumption Community Hospital
Gisele Babin, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group
Nikki Barrio, Assumption Community Hospital
Lenore Charlton, Our Lady of the Lake
Amanda Clark, Our Lady of the Lake
Loretta Craighton-Davis, Our Lady of the Lake
Jami Daigle, Assumption Community Hospital
Nina Dillon, Health Care Centers in Schools
Stephanie Dukes, Our Lady of the Lake
Roslyn Gutierrez, Health Leaders Network
Pamela Harris, Health Care Centers in Schools
Matthew Irby, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension
Andrea Irvin, Our Lady of the Lake
Lori Jackson, St. Clare Manor
Tabitha Johnson, School-Based Health Centers
Sheniese Jones, Our Lady of the Lake
Brenda Kelley, Our Lady of the Lake
Leisa Kelly, Our Lady of the Lake
Donna Lee, Our Lady of the Lake
Jessica Millet, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston
Terry Moore, Our Lady of the Lake
Rhonda Rivere, Our Lady of the Lake Assumption
Simpson Scott, Tau Center
Jackie Southall, Our Lady of the Lake
Susan Tarleton, Health Care Centers in Schools
Katherine Templeton, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group
Markeeta Tennie, Tau Center
Shawanda Thomas, Our Lady of the Lake
Sarah Trahan, Our Lady of the Lake
Lolita Welch, Ollie Steele Burden Manor
