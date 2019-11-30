DENHAM SPRINGS -- Project Graduation, an annual end-of-the-year celebration held for graduating Denham Springs High School seniors, will hold its “A Season of Sparkle: Christmas Tour of Homes” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
During the tour, ticket buyers will visit the homes of six families in Denham Springs. Tickets are $20 to tour all 6 homes, and they can be purchased at Denham Springs High, Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe in the Antique Village, or at any of the homes the day of the tour. Springs High.
Checks must be made payable to “DSHS Project Graduation” and can be mailed to Laura Smith, 448 Centerville Street NE. The event will go on rain or shine, and all sales are final.
All proceeds from the Tour of Homes will go toward Project Graduation, an alcohol- and drug-free all-night party for DSHS graduates that features entertainment, food, games, music, prizes, drawings and more.
Homes on the tour include Valerie and Blayne Honeycutt, Samantha and Chase Jarreau, Laurie and James Mobley, Karen and Ed Schmitt, Marshal Joe Shumate, Jr., and Samantha and Troy Turkington.
For more information, email lauraschmittsmith@yahoo.com.
Addresses for Project Graduation’s ‘A Season of Sparkle: Christmas Tour of Homes’
Valerie and Blayne Honeycutt - 9214 Greystone Drive
Samantha and Chase Jarreau - 405 Centerville Street NE
Laurie and James Mobley - 533 N. River Road
Karen and Ed Schmitt - 412 N. College Street E.
Marshal Joe Shumate, Jr. - 24100 Ferry Landing Drive
Samantha and Troy Turkington - 24068 Ferry Landing Drive
