WALKER -- The story still gives Jeff Taylor chills.
Speaking to a crowd inside the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, Taylor recounted a story he heard from a Denham Springs school counselor, who told him about a troublesome student with an even more troubled home life.
The father of this particular student was in jail, Taylor said, and her mother was out of the picture, forcing her to live with her grandparents.
When the girl arrived for the start of the school year without supplies, the counselor called her to the office and told her to pick from the pile of backpacks, which were provided to the school through Taylor’s “Assess the Need” program.
When the girl said she didn’t have money to pay for the backpack or supplies, the counselor said she wouldn’t need it because “the people in Livingston Parish did this for you.”
“I get emotional every time I tell that story,” said Taylor, the parish assessor. “That child was at the back of the classroom, but at the end of the year, she was in the front and had all A’s. That’s what our program does — it gives [students] the tools they need to succeed.”
Taylor spoke about his Assess the Need program, which he founded in 2001, to elected officials, public school officials, local business leaders and other community members during a community breakfast sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana University on Tuesday, July 30.
From using his father’s church as a temporary storage space to standing outside Wal-Mart asking for donations, Taylor and a slew of volunteers have provided school supplies to nearly 50,000 Livingston Parish students in need, he said.
During the first few years, Taylor said the program was able to help around 1,600 students a year. Now, that number has grown to more than 2,600 students in years past, with more than $1 million spent on school supplies for students from preschool to high school in 19 years.
“We have been able to give them the tools they need when they get to school,” Taylor said.
Taylor said volunteers will collect donations outside parish Wal-Mart stores in Denham Springs and Walker from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m this weekend. In Walker, the Livingston Parish Public Schools STEAM Express will be on hand from 9:15-11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Donations can also be given securely online through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the “Assess the Need” page on Facebook or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com.
“Assess the Need” is a registered charitable organization, making all donations eligible for tax deductions.
