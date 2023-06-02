Pelican State Credit Union awards scholarship to Livingston Parish student

Pelican State Credit Union has announced that graduating senior Bella Dunnam is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.

 Photo from Pelican State Credit Union

The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is an exclusive benefit for Youth Savings Account members. Pelican selected 14 finalists for academic achievements, acts of service, and inspirational goals.

