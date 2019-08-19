DENHAM SPRINGS -- Children strapped on their helmets, hopped on their tricycles and bicycles, and took off around the track for Pelican State Credit Union’s 16th Annual Free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The free family event was open to the public and took place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs, where more than 100 children ages 12 and under raced in circles while their friends and families cheered from the side.
In addition to the bike races, festivities will include refreshments, games, a bounce house, face painting, and door prizes for parents. Several local businesses and non-profit organizations also attended the bike race, giving visitors information on their services.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools’ STEAM Express and the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile were also on hand for children and parents to check out.
All participants received a medal of completion, a goody bag, snacks, and drinks. Several lucky children also won parties for 10 at Airborne Extreme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.