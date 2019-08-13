DENHAM SPRINGS -- Children will put their cycling skills to the test when Pelican State Credit Union hosts its 16th Annual Free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Denham Springs.
This free family event is open to the public, and all participants ages 12 and under will receive a medal of completion, a goody bag, snacks, and drinks — not to mention a chance to win a party for 10 at Airborne Extreme.
The festivities will take place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. Sign-in starts at 9 a.m., with bike races set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Helmets and bikes are required for all race participants.
In addition to the bike races, festivities will include refreshments, games, a bounce house, face painting, and door prizes for parents.
Parents can register their children by visiting the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PelicanDSBikeRace2019?fbclid=IwAR3GahXHLO2ODx8BCf5N5LwkcD1Jb4kOMlRH3SqFxFMlwFYcFVyYQWIumkU
For more information, please contact Pelican State CU Denham Springs Branch Manager Amy Kennedy at (225) 408-6228 or via email at akennedy@pelicanstatecu.com. More information can also be found on Facebook (“16th Annual Free Kids Bike Race”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.