Families were treated to a plethora of ocean-themed performances when children’s entertainer Shana Banana performed at the Livingston Parish Library this week.
An award-winning children’s educator-entertainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter, Shana Banana brought her aquatic show to all five branches of the local library system June 29 - July 1.
The “Beach Party” performances were part of the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program.
Families accompanied Shana — who has a master’s degree in oceanography — and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, meeting all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species.
