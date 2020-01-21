WALKER -- Before he began his talk, Thomas Murray asked everyone in attendance to pull out their phones.
Standing before hundreds of teachers, administrators, and support staff inside the Walker High gymnasium, Murray told everyone in the crowd to scroll through their contacts and find one person they cared about but hadn’t recently connected with.
Taking out his own cell phone, Murray instructed them to take 30 seconds out of their day to send an uplifting text message to that person before sending one of his own.
A lot can happen, he said, in 30 seconds. And for educators, that’s long enough to change a student’s life.
“Someone along the way encouraged you to be a teacher,” Murray told the audience. “Someone took the time to build you up. So take 30 seconds out of your day to build up someone and be personal and authentic.”
Being “personal and authentic” was the theme of Murray’s message when he spoke to more than 1,100 educators during a full day of professional learning presentations, walk-throughs, and workshops held across the parish earlier this month.
A nationally-acclaimed speaker and author who is director of innovation for Future Ready Schools, a project of the Alliance for Excellent Education in Washington, D.C., Murray spoke to educators in two sessions that packed the Walker High gym on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
During his talk, Murray presented information from his new book, “Personal & Authentic: Designing Learning Experiences that Impact a Lifetime.” He also shared life experiences and video presentations from mentors, other teachers, and students who have been positively impacted by educators and school employees.
“Kids today are absolutely awesome,” he said. “If you don’t believe that, I believe you’re in the wrong profession. I don’t mean that in a condescending way, but if we don’t believe that, who’s going to?”
A career-long educator who worked his way from the classroom to administration, Murray has testified before Congress and has appeared on various television and radio shows advocating student-centered learning. He was named the “2018 National/Global EdTech Leader of the Year” by EdTech Digest, the “2017 Education Thought Leader of the Year,” and one of “20 to Watch” by the National School Board Association in 2016.
For Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy, booking Murray as a speaker was a chance to inspire his employees who are tasked with inspiring more than 25,000 students on a daily basis.
“What he cares about is kids and their opportunities,” Murphy said. “His presentation is about being personal and authentic in every conversation you have. We wanted somebody to make a difference in Livingston Parish today, and today, Thomas Murray has made a difference in our lives.”
Murray said his talk could be described in one word: relationships. Everyone else, he said, comes secondary to that.
To prove his point, Murray played a news clip featuring a Pennsylvania bus driver “who loved his job.” In the news clip, the bus driver is seen hugging his students, conversing with them, and even bringing them presents.
One of the students interviewed in the piece described the bus driver as “a father figure.”
“That man loves what he does,” Murray said, “and the students can feel it every time they step on the bus.”
At several points during his talk, Murray asked the audience to participate in activities that focused on personal reflection. In one instance, Murray gave teachers 3 minutes to write down what they love about their jobs and why they chose to enter the educational field before sharing with others.
“Being a teacher is more than what’s up here,” Murray said, pointing to his head. “We focus so much on the ‘what’ and ‘how’ that it’s easy to forget about the ‘why.’
“But when you know your ‘why,’ your ‘what’ and ‘how’ has more impact because you’re walking toward your purpose.”
Apart from Murray’s talk, schools were allowed to showcase their campuses with “gallery walk” presentations. In addition, schools also hosted geographically clustered EdCamps, or smaller workshop sessions held opposite the larger presentations at Walker High.
Murray, who speaks to thousands of educators a year, commended the Livingston Parish school system for the work it’s doing, saying he had seen “so many incredible things that are personal and authentic in nature in the 24 hours I’ve been here.”
“This isn’t a conversation of what you’re not doing, because I can see you’re doing so much,” Murray said. “It’s a conversation about mindset, because we have to make things personal and authentic, and I preach that because I really believe that’s what works.
“Kids have the same needs we did growing up,” he continued. “They need to be loved and an adult who will run through walls for them. They need to come to school and be a part of something great. Kids today have far more in common with us than the differences, and we have to realize that in order to really make a difference.”
