Pets and their owners hit the stage for a pet fashion show, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The “Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest” was held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs during Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

They came dressed as a tourist, a doctor, a taco, a punk rocker, and an inmate.

One even showed up dressed as Baby Yoda.

More than a dozen adorable pooches took part in the “Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest,” hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.

The contest was held in early October during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village. During the contest, dogs and their owners made two passes across the stage at Train Station Park.

Pictured are some of the dogs that participated in the costume contest:

