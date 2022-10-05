From left, Hollyn Fillingame, 11, and Kate Clement, 11, hold “the banana brothers,” Winston and Milo, respectively, during a pet costume contest that was held during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Pets and their owners hit the stage for a pet fashion show, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The “Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest” was held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs during Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Multiple adorable canines took part in the “Bow Wow Ween Costume Contest,” hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.
The contest, held during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, was hosted by Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana, a pediatric, pregnant and critical care in-home fostering program.
During the contest, dogs and their owners made multiple passes across the stage at Train Station Park.
Pictured are some of the dogs that participated in the costume contest:
