Pilot Club delivers hygiene kits to Lewis Vincent Elementary

The Pilot Club of Denham Springs delivered hygiene kits to Lewis Vincent Elementary school on Sept. 1, 2022.
The kits were received by Lewis Vincent’s principal, Lynette Wheat, and guidance counselor, Val Smith.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 1:33 pm
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs delivered hygiene kits to Lewis Vincent Elementary school on Sept. 1, 2022.
The kits were received by Lewis Vincent’s principal, Lynette Wheat, and guidance counselor, Val Smith.
Ms. Smith will distribute these hygiene items to 30 elementary schools in Livingston parish.
Special thanks to several local dentists who donated toothbrushes and toothpaste: Bencaz Family Dentistry; Michael S. Sceroler, DDS; and Anderson Strickland Dental.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.