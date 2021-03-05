The Pilot Club of Denham Springs put together hygiene bags for schools throughout Livingston Parish with the cooperation of the Walmart shopping centers in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as Bencaz Family Dentistry.
Val Smith, guidance counselor at Lewis Vincent Elementary, facilitated the distribution of the bags.
The club also wishes to remind seniors at Denham Springs High School that applications for the Pilot Club’s scholarship in memory of Omera Allen, Maxie Lee Dixon, and GeNelle Montgomery are available at the DSHS guidance counselor’s office.
The deadline for applying is Monday, March 15.
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs is a service organization in the community for more than 50 years that works in several areas, including with special needs citizens, the elderly, and local students.
The Pilot Club partakes in various service projects, such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Challenger Recreation Program, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the Livingston Council on Aging, and visits to veterans at local nursing homes, among other activities. The club also assists in PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish.
