DENHAM SPRINGS -- An adaptive playground at a local elementary school just got some much-needed funds — and moved another step closer toward completion.
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs recently donated $8,000 to go toward the purchase of special needs swings at Gray’s Creek Elementary, which is building an adaptive playground in memory of a late student.
Pilot Club members Terri Borde, Lori Callais, Gail Langridge, and Sandy LeBlanc presented the check to Gray’s Creek Elementary Principal Melissa Dougherty, who will use the funds to honor the memory of Gabriel Jason Michot, affectionately known as “Gabe.”
Gabe, a former Gray’s Creek Elementary student, was 7 years old when he passed away from organ failure following a seizure last September. Shortly after, the school decided to build an adaptive playground in his honor — something Gabe would’ve loved to see, his mother said.
“He would’ve been the first one on the playground equipment,” Jessica Michot told The News last November. “He loved to be outside, so the playground equipment would’ve been a dream come true for him.”
The school raised more than $6,700 to create a more inclusive playground for students with disabilities and special needs in its annual Swamp Walk/Color Run last November.
During the program, the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs also presented a certificate of acknowledgment to Gabe’s mother “in acknowledgment of the beauty that [Gabe] brought into the lives of others as a kind and loving son, brother, grandson, and friend to many.”
Gray's Creek Elementary is now one step closer toward building its anticipated playground thanks to the Pilot Club, a service organization in the community for more than 50 years that works in several areas, including with special needs citizens, the elderly, and local students.
The Pilot Club partakes in various service projects, such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Challenger Recreation Program, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the Livingston Council on Aging, and visits to veterans at local nursing homes, among other activities. The club also assists in PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Those interested in more information about the club or joining are welcome to attend.
