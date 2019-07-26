The Pilot Club of Denham Springs recently announced its new officers and board of directors for the 2019-20 year during a meeting at Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse.
Lori Callais will serve as president of the service organization, and serving under her will be Terri Borde, president-elect; Amanda McMorris, recording secretary; Charla Fletcher, corresponding secretary; and Michelle Civello, treasurer.
Elected to the board of directors were Gail Langridge, Lisa Lentz and Tina Hall (all one-year directors) as well as Donna Spillman and Donna Milano (both two-year directors).
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs, which has existed since 1965, meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 US-190 in Denham Springs.
The club’s service focus involves promoting awareness of brain-related disorders and helping those affected through volunteer activities, education, and financial support. It has had a hand in the creation of two public parks for special needs children — Kidz Korner Playland in Denham Springs and Challenger Field in Walker.
Those interested in more information about the club or joining are encouraged to visit the Pilot Club’s website, www.pilotclubds.org, or attend one of the monthly meetings.
