DENHAM SPRINGS -- It’s time to Pound the Pavement for Pilot.
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs, a non-profit organization that provides projects and services to help people with special needs and brain-related disorders, will hold its Fourth Annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The run will begin and end at Kids Korner Playland, which sits at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs, and it will go down River Road.
The event begins at 8 a.m. with the one-mile family run, which will award medals to the fastest male and female runners ages 6 years old and younger.
The 5K run/walk will start after the completion of the fun run, and awards will be given three deep in all seven age groups. The top overall male and female finishers will also be recognized.
To register for the event in advance, visit www.runsignup.com and search “Pound the Pavement for Pilot.” There is a $25 entry fee per participant.
Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Pilot Club projects such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the elderly at the Livingston Council on Aging, Assess the Need, veterans at local nursing homes, PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish, and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, among other projects.
Since 2013, the Pilot Club has donated uniforms and equipment to the Challenger Recreation Program in Walker as well as the seed money for the new Challenger Baseball Field. In February 2014, the group held its inaugural Traumatic Brain Injury weekend for adults with traumatic brain injuries.
