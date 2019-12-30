If you’re planning on ringing in the New Year by sending a flurry of fireworks into the night sky, you might want to check where you’re standing first.
The use of fireworks is banned in the cities of Denham Springs and Walker, though it is legal in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish.
Pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs and Walker uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — is illegal within the corporate limits of both cities.
Violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
The laws for both cities don’t apply to the “pyrotechnic display of fireworks in public parks or other open places,” where a permit has been issued by the City of Walker mayor or the Denham Springs Fire Department, according to both city ordinances.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also encourages people to safeguard pets who may be startled at the sound and sight of fireworks.
