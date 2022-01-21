Political writer speaks with Suburban Reviewers Book Club

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting January 12 via Zoom.
Sixteen members were in attendance. President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. Secretary Theresa Dendinger read the minutes of the last meetings, which were accepted and approved. Kathleen gave the treasurer’s report.
Moving to new business, Theresa gave an update on the yearbooks. It was decided that the Nomination Committee will meet to nominate officers for the upcoming year. The group then discussed designated hostesses for future meetings. It was determined that new hostess groups will be formed and there will be an officers meeting to accomplish this.
We then discussed the purchase of books to be donated to the public library in memory of JoAnn Graul, Betty Hughes, and Thelma Fink. These ladies were beloved members/associates of our club for many years and will be sadly missed.
At the close of business, we welcomed our guest speaker, Robert “Bob” Mann.
Bob holds the Manship Chair in Journalism at the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University, where he has served since 2006. Prior to this, Bob served as communications director to Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
He served 17 years as state director and press secretary to U.S. Sen. John Breaux. Prior to that, he was press secretary to U.S. Sen. Russell Long, as well as U.S. Sen. J. Bennett Johnston.
Bob has covered Louisiana politics since the early 1980’s as a reporter and publisher of op-eds and book reviews. He has been published in The New York Times, the Boston Globe, Smithsonian, Politico, Vox, and Salon. He was a weekly columnist for the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Currently, he is editor of the Media & Public Affairs Book Series, a joint series sponsored by the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and LSU Press.
Mr. Mann has interviewed numerous politicians, including past presidents. He has been personally acquainted with every Louisiana governor since 1944, except for Earl Long. He was, most deservedly, a 2014 inductee into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame.
Mr. Mann’s published works include “Backrooms and Bayous,” “Becoming Ronald Reagan,” “Daisy Petals and Mushroom Clouds,” “Legacy to Power,” “A Grand Delusion,” “The Walls of Jericho,” “The Idiot’s Guide to the Cold War,” “When Freedom Would Triumph,” “Wartime Dissent in America,” “Working Congress,” and more.
The group was highly entertained as Mr. Mann shared his stories of his “front-row seat to politics”. His anecdotal stories reflected insights into not only the political, but the personal lives of the politicians he worked for as well as such notable figures as Edwin Edwards, Buddy Roemer, and Senator Mary Landrieu.
He shared his own personal stories as well, expounding on how his long career covering politics has shaped his personal beliefs. His recent book, “Backrooms and Bayous,” is both a reflective and philosophical account of a life well lived amid the colorful world of Louisiana politics.
Robert “Bob” Mann was born in Beaumont, Texas. He obtained his B.A. in Journalism from University of Louisiana at Monroe and his M.A. in Humanities from California State University-Dominguez Hills. He currently resides in Baton Rouge with his wife Cindy. The couple have two children.
After thanking Mr. Mann for the fascinating account of his life and his works, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held February 2.
