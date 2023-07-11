Tickfaw State Park

A boy casts a line out as he fishes off of a pier at the fishing pond at Tickfaw State Park.

 File Photo

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is alerting the public that the current mix of sizzling summer temperatures, extended cloudy weather, and storms may lead to inland (freshwater) and nearshore marine fish kills in waterways across the state.

Facing those conditions, LDWF is stressing the importance of reporting fish kills to the Department by following the instructions on our fish kill webpage.

