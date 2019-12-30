WALKER -- After fishing for channel catfish, young anglers will soon be able to catch rainbow trout.
Approximately 4,400 pounds of rainbow trout will be stocked in “Get Out and Fish” community fishing ponds throughout the month of January, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
The rainbow trout, which will average 1-2 pounds, will be stocked in around a dozen community ponds across the state that are part of the LDWF’s “Get Out and Fish” program, which includes one pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
The “Get Out and Fish” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
For the “Get Out and Fish” program’s fishing rodeo in November, Sidney Hutchinson Park’s pond was stocked with 600 pounds of channel catfish for young anglers, in addition to other fishing activities for the entire family.
In less than a month, anglers will be able to cast their rods for rainbow trout, a fish that is not native to Louisiana and only stocked during the cooler winter months.
“Get Out and Fish” pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.
As a reminder from the LDWF, anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license (to purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com).
For more information, contact Megan MacMenamin at mmacmenamin@wlf.la.gov or (225) 765-2375.
