The Petite Princess Company, the Denham Springs-based company that is the largest children’s entertainment company in Louisiana, hosted its first ever event specifically tailored to children with special needs and abilities.
Two sessions of the one-hour event were held Saturday, May 12, at the Rustic Room in Denham Springs.
This event featured four of the most popular princess characters on the roster: The Little Mermaid, the Island Princess, Beauty and the New Orleans Princess.
While the company is known regionally for its large Royal Princess Balls hosted in the Old State Capitol and Holiday Teas held at the Old Governor’s Mansion, this event was the first of its kind and required much research and planning.
“We first sought information in the form of detailed surveys sent out to parents about their children’s likes and dislikes, abilities, favorite characters and activities they would enjoy,” explained Venessa Lewis, owner of the Petite Princess Company.
“From there we developed themed sensory activities to match the characters. For example, children played with sandboxes and bubbles with the Little Mermaid and the Island Princess and then had a tea party with Beauty or rolled dough with the New Orleans Princess.”
The session sizes were capped at 15 children each to allow for maximum one-on-one time with the characters while focusing on each child’s needs. There was even a “Cozy Corner,” which was a giant mushroom tent filled with books, fidgets and pillows that children could escape to if at any point they became overwhelmed during the event.
The event ended with singing and dancing to some of the children’s favorite princess songs.
“Inclusion is intentional,” said Tessa Walters, mother of attendee Piper. “It’s about removing the barriers so that everyone can participate. Thanks to Petite Princess Company, Piper was able to get out of her chair and fearlessly be herself with other special princesses at the Royal Rainbows event. The activities were so thoughtfully planned and the event was so organized.
“It was so wonderful to see all of the parents let their children play and enjoy activities they wanted to do. I was even able to sit back for a few minutes and just soak up watching Piper be loved on by the princesses and be a kid doing kid things.”
Due to the amazing feedback they have received from the community, the Petite Princess Company plans to make this an annual event.
