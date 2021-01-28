LPPS High School Principal of the Year

Live Oak High Principal Beth Jones, pictured here speaking during the Class of 2020's graduation ceremony, was recently named the 2020-21 High School Principal of the Year for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.

 The News file photo

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its Principal of the Year winners for the 2020-21 school year.

One winner was named in the elementary, middle school, and high school categories.

This year’s Principal of the Year honorees are Amy Savage, South Live Oak Elementary; John Hill, Albany Middle; and Beth Jones, Live Oak High.

The winning principals, along with the Teacher and Student of the Year winners, are typically honored during a ceremony in the spring.

