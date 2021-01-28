The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its Principal of the Year winners for the 2020-21 school year.
One winner was named in the elementary, middle school, and high school categories.
This year’s Principal of the Year honorees are Amy Savage, South Live Oak Elementary; John Hill, Albany Middle; and Beth Jones, Live Oak High.
The winning principals, along with the Teacher and Student of the Year winners, are typically honored during a ceremony in the spring.
