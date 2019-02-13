Shooting sports enthusiasts will get the chance to take out their shotguns and shells while raising money for a collection of special athletes.
A clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52396 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. Proceeds from the event will go toward Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers the five-parish area of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany.
The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $100 apiece.
Special Olympics Louisiana is broken into nine regions across the state and provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with special needs. The 2019 Livingston Parish Area Special Olympics will be held at Live Oak High on March 29. Last year’s event drew 200 competitors from 32 schools in and around the parish.
For registration or sponsorship information for the clay shoot, contact Dawn Collura at (985) 320-6557 or Paulette Roberts at (225) 921-5651. You can also email Collura at dcollura20@gmail.com or Roberts at paulettehroberts@gmail.com.
