Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional teacher’s organization, held its monthly meeting in the library at Seventh Ward Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The ladies gathered to enjoy refreshments, fellowship, and to hear from guest speakers Joe Murphy, superintendent of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, and Buddy Mincey, president of the Livingston Parish School Board.
Attendees were greeted at the meeting by the hostesses Mary Carlin, Laura Dunlap, and Brenda Gates.
Mincey spoke about topics that were of importance to the Kappa members, such as flood recovery within the district and what is next for our parish. Murphy shared new and upcoming trends in professional development.
Linda Pearce, the KKI chapter past president, led a short meeting before adjourning. Kappa members are looking forward to their meeting next month.
