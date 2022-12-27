Professor talks ‘Springs in Denham Springs’ during meeting of historical association

Dr. Douglas Carlson, associate professor of research with the Louisiana Geological Survey at Louisiana State University, was the guest speaker at the December 3 meeting of the Edward Livingston Historical Association to a full house.
The meeting was held at Duke's Restaurant in Watson.
Dr. Carlson's topic was “Finding the Amite Springs Hotel and Associated Springs in Denham Springs.”
A portion of his study was to attempt to locate the footprint of the two hotels that were in the area known as Spring Park on River Road. The study included magnetometer surveys to locate the archeological features the hotels were associated with, the springs, and nearby artesian well. The study also included locating current springs within the area and to analyze the spring water.
In the late 1700s, mineral springs were discovered near the Amite River. These springs were located approximately one half-mile west of the current downtown antiques district. The springs were believed to be therapeutic, which led to the construction of the hotels to accommodate those who wished to benefit from their value.
(This article was submitted by Florence Crowder.)
