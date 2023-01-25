Professors, authors speak during Edwards Livingston Historical Association's meeting

Speakers at the Jan. 19 meeting of the Edwards Livingston Historical Association were Drs. Sarah and Samuel Hyde of Denham Springs.
Sarah Hyde is a professor of history at River Parishes Community College and the author of "Schooling in the Antebellum South," and "The Rise of Public and Private Education in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama."
Sam Hyde is the Leon Ford Endowed Chair, professor of history and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies of Southeastern Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University. He is the author of nine books, including the award winning "Pistols and Politics: Feuds, Factions and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana's Florida Parishes, 1810-1935" and screen writer of five docudrama films.
Together, they have written "Rebel Bayou," a novel of historical fiction taking place in the Florida parishes in the mid-1800's.
Dr. Sam Hyde is knowledgable of criminal behavior in the south, while Dr. Sarah Hyde is knowledgable of cultural behavior. Combined, the two took their areas of expertise and put them into "Rebel Bayou."
Their latest book was the topic of their presentation, written as one author, not two. The fictional character was blended into historical events.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Livingston library, with Mrs. Bernice Bennett speaking on "The Homesteaders of the South."
