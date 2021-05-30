A Memorial Day ceremony will be held in Denham Springs on Monday, May 31.
The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 1710 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The event, which is presented by VFW Post 7017, typically features remarks from parish leaders. VFW members also recite the names of “fallen comrades” from Livingston Parish over the last year.
This will mark the 12th time that VFW Post 7017 has hosted the event in its current location. Last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
