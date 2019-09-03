LIVINGSTON -- Nearly 18 years ago, clouds of smoke floated above New York City as people, many of them shrouded in dust, ran in terror from the collapsing buildings.
More than 3,000 people lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when a series of coordinated terrorist attacks shook the once impenetrable U.S. to its core. It is still the worst act of terrorism to ever hit the U.S.
Next week, Livingston Parish residents will be invited to a ceremony that'll pay homage to those who died on that unforgettable day.
The “Cry Out America!” prayer and remembrance service will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The local event is one of thousands that will take place across the U.S. that day, which will mark the 18th anniversary of the attacks.
The annual ceremony is open to the public and will take place in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, located at 20355 Government Blvd., just north of Interstate 12 in Livingston. Action 17 News will televise the service live.
All ages are invited to this free ceremony to remember the thousands of people who lost their lives in the September 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Organizers say prayer is needed more than ever before, and they hope Americans, locally and across the country, will take the time to pray. The theme for the year’s ceremony is “Love One Another.”
“Americans have always found power and unity through prayer,” COA Parish Director Carolyn Hatcher said.
In October 2001, a bill was introduced and passed in the U.S. House of Representatives requesting that the President designate September 11 of each year as “Patriot Day.”
It unanimously passed the Senate and was signed by President George W. Bush, who used the authority of the resolution to proclaim Sept. 11, 2002, as the first “Patriot Day.” This is the 12th consecutive year a “Patriot Day” event will be held in Livingston Parish, with the first coming in 2008.
“Cry Out America!”, a national prayer movement, was founded in 2007 by the Awakening America Alliance. At the “Cry Out America!” event, local elected officials and pastors will lead the service and prayers, with assistance from local youth.
This year’s scheduled speakers include Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard, School Superintendent Joe Murphy, Judge Beth Wolfe, Rep. Valarie Hodges, and retired U.S. National Guard Ret. Lt. Col. Arthur Perkins.
Pastors will include Rev. Constance Saizon, Rev. Edith Carlin, Rev. Val Taylor and Rev. Mike DiMaria, and youth participants will include Southland Christian Academy, Michael Rheams, Josie Purvis, and Emily and Ella Otken.
For more information on this event, please contact Hatcher via email at crhatcher1@att.net.
‘Cry Out America!’ prayer and remembrance service
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
Time: 12-1 p.m.
Location: Livingston Parish Council Chambers, located at 20355 Government Blvd., just north of Interstate 12 in Livingston.
Admission: free to the public
