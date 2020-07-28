Eric Skrmetta, public service commissioner, will serve as the guest speaker for the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The meeting will be held at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., and all are invited to attend.
During the meeting, Skrmetta, who is up for reelection this year, will present an update on the activities at the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Skrmetta, who is also co-chair for the “Trump Campaign” in Louisiana, will speak briefly about the president’s bid for reelection.
Along with Skrmetta, Delia Taylor will also give an update of Livingston Parish’s “Assess the Need” program, which helps purchase supplies for thousands of children from Pre-K through high school across the parish.
Over nearly two decades, the program has collected nearly $1 million in donations, which includes special drives held following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the August 2016 flood
Entertainment at the meeting will be the musical renditions of Butch Meyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.