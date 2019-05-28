DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a weather scare on the first try, organizers of an upcoming nature event are hoping for better luck this time around.
And so far, the early forecasts are in their favor.
The First Annual Purple Martin and Garden Event, which was cancelled in May due to heavy thunderstorms, will be held on Saturday, June 1, at North Park in Denham Springs.
This family-friendly educational event is slated to run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., and it is free to the public. It will be held along the walking path at North Park, and there will be plenty for visitors to learn and see.
Krista Adams, who is organizing the event, and her family of Purple Martin enthusiasts will share information about their favorite birds and why the Purple Martin is one of America’s most beloved songbirds.
Purple Martins migrate each spring to North America to nest and raise their young and are reliant on humans for their housing east of the Rocky Mountains. With May and June being peak nesting times, the birds will be on full display for all to see at the Adams family’s conservation site at North Park.
The Louisiana Audubon Society will also share information on bird banding and how it is used for studying and identifying individual birds. Members will also demonstrate how to make nest boxes for other bird species, such as the Prothonotary Warblers, which readily use man-made nest boxes.
Members of the Denham Springs Garden Club and the Louisiana Master Gardener’s organization will share information about gardening and provide tips on creating the ultimate backyard wildlife habitat.
The Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge will present information on birding in addition to their bird photography on display, and the Capital Area Beekeepers Association will provide information on bees and explain their role in the world.
Additionally, the Livingston Parish Library will bring its new bookmobile, which will have a full stock of nature-inspired books for Livingston Parish residents to check out.
Members of Live Oak High’s Environmental Club, which recently participated in the Louisiana Envirothon, will display the project they presented in the category of Current Agriculture issues (which earned a third-place finish). The club will also provide free face painting.
Student artwork will also be on display from two local elementary schools: Eastside Elementary and Freshwater Elementary.
To cool people down, volunteers from Tractor Supply — which sponsors Purple Martin housing in local schools — will provide bottled water during the event.
The only thing that remains is to monitor the weather, which looks to be better this time around.
As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NSW) predicts a “sunny” day on Saturday, with a high of 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the NSW says that would be “mainly after 1 p.m.,” after the event is scheduled to end.
For more information, contact Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com or visit the “1st Annual Purple Martin and Garden Event” page on Facebook.
