The pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park is stocked.
This week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stocked rainbow trout at the City of Walker park, one of 16 sites the state agency filled with the adult-sized fish that ranges from 1 to 2 pounds.
“Now is the only time of year our Get Out and Fish! sites will be stocked with rainbow trout, so do not miss this unique opportunity to land one, right here in Louisiana,” LDWF said in a statement.
Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America, according to LDWF officials. But due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the U.S. through stocking efforts.
“When water temperatures are cool during the winter months, LDWF takes advantage to stock our ponds and lakes with this cold-water fish,” the agency said in a statement. “LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch at these sites so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.”
The City of Walker released a video of the fish being stocked into the pond on its official Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The stocking is part of the “Get Out and Fish” program, which seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
“Get Out and Fish” pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.
Sites will be stocked with channel catfish in the spring.
As a reminder from the LDWF, anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license (to purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com).
